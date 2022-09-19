We are becoming more dependent on technology for our daily activities as technology advances, becoming more accessible, affordable and easier to use.
According to Pew Research, “Adults ages 19 to 49 say that their use of the internet has risen by 99%.” In addition, current data from Digital 2022 April Global Statshot reports that more than 5 billion people around the world now use the internet. The use could be from purchasing products to browsing sites for information or using social media sites to connect to friends or family. Therefore, it is extremely important to be educated on “digital citizenship” and how to navigate and use the digital world.
Digital citizenship teaches us to be responsible, safe and respectful when using technology to engage with others and acquire the necessary knowledge to evaluate and find reliable resources. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) defines digital citizenship as “students understand human, cultural and societal issues related to technology and practice legal and ethical behavior.” Moreover, ISTE has partnered with other organizations to redefine “digital citizenship” and launch an international campaign to educate technology users by committing to the five competencies of digital citizenship:
- Inclusive: I am open to hearing and respectfully recognizing multiple viewpoints, and I engage with others online with respect and empathy.
- Informed: I evaluate the accuracy, perspective and validity of digital media and social posts.
- Engaged: I use technology and digital channels for civic engagement, to solve problems and be a force for good in both physical and virtual communities.
- Balanced: I make informed decisions about how to prioritize my time and activities online and off.
- Alert: I am aware of my online actions and know how to be safe and create safe spaces for others online.
Mike Ribble, a contributor of ISTE, additionally outlines nine themes of digital citizenship:
- Access: Full electronic participation in society.
- Commerce: Electronic buying and selling of goods.
- Communication: Electronic exchange of information.
- Literacy: The process of teaching and learning about technology and the use of technology.
- Etiquette: Electronic standards of conduct or procedure.
- Law: Electronic responsibility for actions and deeds.
- Rights and Responsibilities: Those freedoms extended to everyone in a digital world.
- Health and Wellness: Physical and psychological well-being in a digital technology world.
- Security (self-protection): Electronic precautions to guarantee safety.
The goal of learning and adhering to digital citizenship guidelines is to not only be “safe” while using technology but also to be a civic user of technology.