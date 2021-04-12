District holds bond information session

Victoria School district officials discussed the $156.8 million bond proposal during a Monday night information session.
The meeting was the first of two where the community could listen and ask questions regarding the bond, which Victoria residents will vote on May 1. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. A livestream is also available through the district’s Facebook page.
Questions can be asked on the livestream, and they will be addressed in a video by the district, which will be released tentatively on Wednesday.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd and Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of operations, discussed how the bond proposal was developed and what it means for taxpayers.
The bond was developed by a community task force made up of 32 members including 21 parents and community members and 11 district employees.
“There was a lot of information here that the group studied,” Bonewald said.
An area of concern community members have discussed is how the district is currently maintaining buildings.
Bonewald broke down the district’s maintenance and operation fund, which goes to day-to-day operations of the district.
About 81% of the district’s M&O funds go to payroll and benefits for district employees and the other 19% covers everything else.
“That may seem like a really large number,” Bonewald said. But it is standard for most school districts. “Education is a people-heavy industry.”
Of that 19%, the largest portion at 34% goes to classroom instruction. The next largest portion is maintenance and operation of facilities at 29%.
Victoria school district on average spends more on maintenance and operations than other school districts of the same size in the state, Bonewald said. Two districts that spend more are Wichita Falls school district and San Angelo school district.
The task force also considered the district’s current tax rate when discussing the bond, Bonewald said.
The district is currently at a nearly all time low tax rate at $1.1899 per $100 assessment. This is the lowest the tax rate has been since 1992. In 2000, taxpayers paid $1.47 per $100 assessment.
The school district still owes money on the 2007 bond election, which built Victoria East and West high schools and Schorlemmer and Torres elementary schools.
“Typically school districts pay off bonds in 30 years,” Bonewald said. “VISD is about halfway through paying off that debt.”
If the current bond proposal is approved, the district’s Interest and Sinking rate will increase by 75 cents per $100 assessment, which comes out to about $75 more a year for a home valued at $100,000. Homes in Victoria have an estimated value of $168,000 on average, which means homeowners of that valuation would pay $10.50 more a month.
The current bonded indebtedness rate is 22.35 cents per $100 valuation.
The tax rate would not affect those who are 65 or older and have filed a homestead exemption.
“Their school taxes are considered to be frozen,” Bonewald said. Their rates would not be impacted by any future bonds.
Another area of current concern for voters is the wording of the bond election on the ballot. It states that the district could purchase property with bond funds.
Bonewald said that the language was needed in case an easement was needed during the construction phases.
A question Victoria resident Emett Alvarez had during the information session was in regards to the M&O tax rate, which the board sets every year. His concern was about how high that rate may go in conjunction with a higher I&S rate if the bond passes.
Bonewald explained that the board is limited in how much they can charge on the M&O rate because of state limitations. It is not necessarily a rate the district sets but one the state compresses for the district. If a higher rate is desired by the board, then a tax rate election is needed for voter approval.
Victoria resident Viola Saenz asked how the task force determined Stroman and Mission Valley needed to be rebuilt with older campuses in the district.
She explained her children, now in their 50s, attended Smith Elementary School.
The task force, Bonewald said, focused on the campuses that showed a great need, but several other campuses including Smith, Patti Welder Middle School and Hopkins Elementary School were also in the conversation because all are nearing or surpassed 60 years of age.
All information reviewed by the bond planning task force is available on the district’s website.
