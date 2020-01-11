Timeline of Barnett's employment and alleged misconduct

Abbie Barnett filled a number of administrative positions and was involved in two investigations into possible misconduct during his 22-year-career as a Crossroads educator.

The information comes from an open records request reviewed by the Victoria Advocate into Barnett’s employment history from the Texas Education Agency and an internal investigation at Bloomington ISD.

1997-2002: Barnett occupies various positions at Bloomington ISD.

2002-03: Barnett teaches at Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugar Land.

2003-04: Barnett teaches at Meadie Pumphrey Junior High School in Edna.

2004-05: Barnett starts working at Victoria ISD, where he fills a number of positions at several district campuses. During this time, allegations of misconduct surface.

November 2008: While working as the Mitchell Guidance Center’s assistant principal, an unnamed VISD female employee says she started feeling uncomfortable around Barnett. This progresses until 2010.

Feb. 28, 2010: The unnamed female employee files a complaint against Barnett, stating he made her uncomfortable and afraid of what might happen next.

March 1, 2010: Barnett is placed on paid administrative leave from VISD as district administrators conduct an investigation.

2010-12: Barnett moves from the Mitchell Guidance Center and works as the assistant principal at Victoria West High School.

2012-17: Barnett returns to Bloomington ISD after his contract runs out at Victoria ISD. He occupies several positions across the district.

2017-19: Barnett replaces Delores Warnell as Bloomington ISD’s superintendent. During that time, he is accused of sexual misconduct.

October 2017: District administrator Misty Brasfield says she starts to receive inappropriate text messages from Barnett.

March 28, 2019: Brasfield files a written complaint against Barnett for misconduct.

March 29, 2019: Ann Dixon begins an investigation into Barnett after a school board special meeting.

April 2, 2019: Barnett is placed on paid administrative leave during a special school board meeting. Elvis Whaley is appointed temporary acting superintendent.

April 11, 2019: Barnett resigns from Bloomington ISD.

July 2, 2019: Barnett’s resignation takes effect.

June 2019: Mark Anglin is hired as new superintendent.