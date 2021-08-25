Doctors talk kids, vaccine at STJ panel

Parent Monica Zimmermann was assured that it is time to get her children vaccinated.
St. Joseph High School hosted a COVID-19 vaccination information panel with local health officials, including pediatricians, to answer any questions from parents on Wednesday. About 25 community members attended the panel.
“I want to base all my decisions not only on what's best for us but what's best for our community,” Zimmermann said.
Zimmermann has students at Nazareth Academy and Victoria West High School who qualify for the vaccine and kids in elementary school who do not yet qualify. The Pfizer vaccine is available to children 12 years and older and has recently been approved by the FDA for children 16 years and older.
Zimmermann, who is already vaccinated, knew she wanted to get her kids vaccinated, but she wanted to get all the information possible before her kids got jabbed.
She said the panel gave her insight to what other parents are thinking and gave her a different perspective, and it confirmed the need to get vaccinated.
During the discussion, parents asked questions, and local physicians gave insight to the day-to-day struggle they face with COVID-19.
More and more children are getting sick with COVID-19 because of the delta variant, which was unprecedented with previous strains of the disease, Pediatrics Specialist Dr. Manju Sachdev said Wednesday.
“I have never seen an infection that does what COVID does to children,” Sachdev said.
The first phase of the virus was the “honeymoon phase” in pediatrics, Sachdev said. Kids weren’t getting sick at the rate of older or immunocompromised people.
“Now things are totally 360 turn around,” she said. “We are on the front lines as pediatricians.”
Sachdev said the virus will continue to mutate if children, who are qualified, are not vaccinated. The virus is preventable and the vaccine is free, she said.
“Delta is not sparing anyone, especially if you are not vaccinated,” she said.
The vaccine is safe for children, she said. Parents, pediatricians and health care workers need to take charge of the children, Sachdev said.
“It’s a clear cut decision,” she said. “Get your child vaccinated.”
In the early days of COVID-19, children were less likely to get sick with the virus, but that has changed, which contributed to Zimmermann’s decision, she said.
“It was more being educated on it,” she said about attending the panel. “It’s not only about them anymore.”
The panel was hosted ahead of a vaccine clinic that will be held on Sept. 2 and Sept. 23 at St. Joseph. At the vaccine clinic, students, staff and families can get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine will be available with the potential for other vaccine options for those who qualify, school President John Gilley said.
“If we can convince one person to get the vaccine, that’s one more person,” he said.
Since schools started, about 25 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member. About 293 students attend the campus with 49 employees, Gilley said.
The campus operates on a “personal responsibility” policy, which allows students and families to choose whether to wear a mask or not, Gilley said.
Dr. John McNeill, director of Citizens Medical Center’s emergency department and Victoria’s public health authority, participated in the panel and urged all who could to get vaccinated.
“What we are talking about tonight is ways to mitigate the spread of the virus,” McNeill said. “We are in trouble.”
Local hospitals are inundated with patients and a majority are unvaccinated, Dr. McNeill said. At Citizens, 51 out of the 52 COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, he said.
“We don't have any room. We don't have any beds,” he said. “We are full.”
