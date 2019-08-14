Drivers cautioned about school zones

With Victoria school district starting classes Thursday, drivers are reminded to be aware of school zones.
David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department, said there will be additional patrol officers to assist with school zone traffic this week.
“We will have some more patrol officers for the first two weeks or so of the school year. Our patrol officers have already begun school zone patrolling this week for the start of private schools,” Brogger said.
School zones will be active in the morning from 7:30-8:30 a.m., according to a Victoria Police Department news release. Elementary schools begin at 8 a.m.; middle school begins at 8:15; and high school begins at 7:45 a.m. for VISD. After-school street zones vary between 3-4 p.m. for elementary schools and 3:20-4:20 p.m. for middle schools.
Drivers should also be mindful of school buses, Brogger said. The police department has a new campaign called “Lights On, Lamps On,” that asks drivers to turn on their vehicle hazard lights when they see a school bus with lights flashing and the stop sign out.
By turning on vehicle hazard lights, other drivers will know that there is a school bus and children nearby.
“Though the campaign isn’t a law, it is to help drivers be more aware of school buses and children getting on or off the bus,” Brogger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.