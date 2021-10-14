Early voting voting begins Monday with four propositions related to Victoria Independent School District on the ballot.
From Oct. 18-29, voters will be able to head to the polls early to vote on a voter approved tax rate election, or VATRE, and three bond proposals ahead of election day on Nov. 2.
The VATRE will increase the districts budget by 3-cents, if approved. The VATRE would lower the tax rate by 2.17-cents per $100.
Approval of the VATRE would go toward pay raises for VISD teachers and staff, according to VISD deputy superintendent of operation Greg Bonewald. VISD’s teacher wages are not competitive with other district’s and it makes attracting skilled and experienced teachers and staff.
The first bond proposal is a $91-million bond that would address district-wide facility repairs, and would increase the tax rate by 2.17-cents per $100. Repairs addressed would include HVAC, roofing, electrical, plumbing and safety and security needs, according to Bonewald.
If voters only approved the VATRE and the $91-million bond proposal there would be a zero tax increase.
The second proposal is a $83.9-million bond to construct a new Stroman Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Middle School, and would increase the tax rate by 6.6-cents per $100. The new school would be constructed with a larger capacity of 1,200 students and would support innovative STEM learning.
The final bond proposal is a $25.8-million bond to construct a new Mission Valley Elementary School, and would increase the tax rate by 2-cents per $100. Mission Valley is composed of a core building constructed in 1937 and temporary classrooms that are over 30 years old, according to Bonewald, and a new campus would be built larger to supports 400 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.