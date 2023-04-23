Victoria County residents can begin casting their ballots in the May 6 election Monday when early voting begins.
Registered voters will decide on two school board positions for Victoria school district, the future of a $10 million bond proposal for Victoria College and two seats on the Industrial school board.
On the Victoria school district ballots, voters will select trustees to represent districts 3 and 5.
Vying for District 3 are incumbent Bret Baldwin and challenger B.J. Nelson.
Seeking the District 5 position are incumbent Tami Keeling and challenger Rick Jones.
All registered voters in the county will have a chance to vote on the Victoria College bond proposal. The $10 million bond package is to fund construction of a Student Success Center where the student center now stands.
Voters in the Industrial school district, which is partially in Victoria County, will elect two at-large board members from a pack of four candidates — Charles Belhany, Ashley Jalufka, Michelle Guerra Smith and Jennifer Martin.
Early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and May 1 and 2.
Throughout the early voting, voters can cast their ballot at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
On Monday and Tuesday, voters can also vote at the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 296 Railroad St. in Inez, and at Victoria College Student Center, 2200 E. Red River St.
None of the entities filed requests to have the polls open on the weekend or past 5 p.m., so the election's office does not have to offer it, said Margetta Hill, Victoria County Elections Administrator.
The elections office is conducting the election for the various entities.
Not all of Victoria County residents can vote in the Victoria school board election because the two seats open only serve portions of the county.
Hill said some of the voting precincts are in both districts because of the way the district's lines are drawn, but the person's address will determine which election the person votes in.
Residents who live in voting precincts 3, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 33, 35 can vote in District 3.
Residents who live in voting precincts 3, 8, 9, 17, 19, 21, 30, 33 can vote in the District 5 race.
On election day, registered voters can vote at any of the county's 29 voting precincts, Hill said.
Voters must show their valid Texas driver's license or another form of photo ID, such as a state issued ID card or a passport.
People who are older than 65, disabled or who will be out of the county on election day, can request a ballot by mail. The request must be filed with the election's office by Tuesday.
Hill said her office is preparing for a large voter turnout, but is not anticipating a large showing. She said they prefer to be prepared than to be surprised and have to rush if they underestimated the turnout.