One of the most difficult communication skills for children is the art of being factual and descriptive. At this time of year, it seems the entire community is very colorful and joyful. Let’s not only enjoy this time but grasp the opportunity to learn.
Communication use in language arts may involve emotions. However, math and science must be factual. For example, lights can be described as bright, flashing, aluminous, colorful, name of color, etc. You think this is a simple activity and yes, it is. But it does not mean it is not worthy. Mastery with result in many positive returns.
Mastering language is an asset in education. As an example, in math activities, the child may be asked to compare triangles. The child must be able to describe the length of the sides and size of each of the angles to be able to determine the type of triangle.
Some adults do not realize that words are a necessary component in studying math, especially in the problem-solving activities. Students are told so often, “You could do it if you would just read the problem.” It is more than just reading the problem – it is the words in the problem. If the students do not speak English at home, it will be difficult to just automatically understand words and even write them when they come to school.
Of course, science is another place where the use of descriptive words and terms is so very important. Science activities seem to always need a report. Without the descriptive reports, little will be gained from the tasks. If we think about water, it is much more than wet. It will be clear or cloudy, hot or cold, etc.
I would like to challenge you and your child to describe an object with as many different words as possible. Remember, all the words must be factual and descriptive. Words showing emotions do not count. In the beginning, think of an everyday word such as big, then think of synonyms such as large, giant, immense, vast, great, gigantic, huge or enormous. After you have mastered many words, move to more difficult ones. The daily cartoons also provide fun activities with words.
In the spring, students will be facing many assessment tests. Many students have difficulties with the tests due to lack of knowledge of the specific terms. Let's help them be prepared.
