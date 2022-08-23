Learning is the process of acquiring new knowledge. Knowledge can have positive consequences, even those related to your health.
One of the ways that knowledge can improve upon health is health literacy. Health literacy is the knowledge of health or medical information to improve upon and to better your life. It is not only knowing health or medical information, but also where to get the information, as well as how to interpret it and use it in the betterment of your health and the health of those around you.
Health literacy can assist you in the reading and understanding of directions on the labels of prescription medication. It can help you with understanding the abbreviations on the labels. For example: “RX” means “to take.” Health literacy can help you to understand the possible side effects of prescribed medication. Also, it can assist you with asking the correct questions to your physician or pharmacist to better understand your medications.
Maybe you were diagnosed with a disease and you want to research it on your own. Many medical and health websites, even those geared toward the layperson, use medical terms that some may not fully understand. But having basic health literacy skills and knowledge can help you make better sense of the information presented to you.
You may be one of those folks, who when they go grocery shopping reads the food labels. You read a label and look at the different ingredients listed on it. You may wonder how important each of them is to your health. You may look at the serving sizes and calculate how much of each ingredient is in the serving. But maybe you are not one of these types of folks. If you are not, do not despair. Health literacy can be learned by anyone.
You can learn health literacy several different ways. You can sign up for a class at a local college. You can purchase a book which covers health literacy. The easiest way to learn health literacy or to use health literacy resources, is to visit free websites which offer you assistance.
One of these websites is the National Institutes of Health. This is a federal institute that focuses on providing crucial health information to Americans so they can improve their lives. The NIH strongly encourages Americans to becoming more health literate. Take advantage of this resource. It is free.
For further reading, go to the National Institutes for Health at nih.gov/institutes-nih/nih-office-director/office-communications-public-liaison/clear-communication/health-literacy.
