An educational technology degree is combining sound instructional design, learning theories/principles, research and assessment with effective technology integration. The University of Houston-Victoria offers a Master of Education in educational technology program.
Students taking classes in educational technology will be able to use their knowledge to teach in distance learning and blended learning environments, learn to integrate emerging technologies such as augmented and virtual learning environments as well as assistive learning to promote collaboration, student engagements, and diversity. Additionally, the courses will cover how to understand and conduct education research to be more informed on the latest technology use in education.
Many of the students interested in this degree are current classroom teachers who need and want to learn more about technology integration to become more informed teachers. Current teachers also see value in this degree as an opportunity to explore other job prospects that will be available to them using the skills and knowledge that they acquire through the program.
The pursuit of this degree is not limited to teachers. Many of the students in the educational technology program have never been in a classroom but are interested to learn more about how to effectively integrate technology in different professions. Many graduates of the educational technology program find jobs in corporations or nonprofit corporations to provide either face-to-face or computer-assisted training. Other graduates in educational technology will use their skills in designing and developing education software/applications.
Graduates of the educational technology program can find jobs as technology specialists and instructional coordinators/designers in higher education or corporate settings as well as in human services. Statistics from the Bureau of Labor show that from 2016 to 2026, job openings for instructional coordinators are expected to increase by 10 percent.
A quick review of the job market for instructional technology/coordinators in Texas shows many job openings in K-12, higher education, corporate settings and nonprofit organizations. According to the “Best Education Degree” website, the following are some of the job listings that educational technology graduates can pursue:
- Instructional Coordinator/Technologies
- Chief Learning Officer
- eLearning Developer
- Interface and Multimedia Designer
- Performance Support Specialist
- Curriculum Development Specialist
- Training Director
The pandemic revealed the importance and value of effective technology integration. Now, many companies and schools are looking for individuals with the skills to effectively integrate technology as well as project management, adult learning principles and organizational skills that are offered in the educational technology degree at UHV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.