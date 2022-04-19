Educator and lifelong Victorian Kathy Bell is seeking the District 1 position on the Victoria ISD school board.
“Working as a teacher with students and parents, Bell knows the value of authentic learning, communication, and transparency,” according to a news release from Bell.
The election is May 7. Early voting is April 25-May 3.
Committed to making student achievement a priority in the Victoria community, she is passionate about education and knows first-hand the difference it makes in the lives of students. Bell is an advocate for kids, educators, and public education, according to the news release.
She is involved in the community through volunteer work with her Mt. Zion Baptist Church congregation.
“She wants to bring that same passion and energy to service as a trustee on the VISD board,” according to the news release.
Bell graduated from Texas A & I University with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and from Corpus Christi State University with a Master of Education degree in curriculum instruction with a supervision endorsement.
She had been a teacher in the Victoria school district for the past 24 years. Her son, Barrett, is a junior at West High School.
