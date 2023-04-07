Small wooden cars topping out at 50 miles per hour crossed the finish line in less than two seconds at the Second Annual Trinity Episcopal School Grand Prix on Thursday.
Rowdy students at the Victoria private school cheered as the drag racers zoomed past them. With the press of a button, a carbon dioxide-powered cartridge released the cars.
A shiny trophy was awarded to Stoneshark, a dragster created by Trinity eighth grader George Osuchukwu. George said he had a lot of fun during the drag race tournament, especially since he got to beat his friends.
"I get to put my name on the trophy, which will go in the school's trophy case," George, 14, said.
George said the name Stoneshark came from the dragster's gray, speckled appearance and the mouth-like bump underneath the car.
"I learned how to make the best aerodynamic car, what works and what doesn't," George said.
George and his classmates learned from Doug Donaldson, who teaches a "makerspace" class at Trinity.
As part of the makerspace program, students spent six weeks working on their cars, Donaldson said.
"Students figure out how their car works— the aerodynamics, friction and weight distribution," Donaldson said.
Although the students compete against one another on the day of the Grand Prix, Donaldson said his class works like a team in the run-up to the event, helping each other make fast cars.
"The kids love it. They've been working hard for months," Donaldson said. "They all did awesome."
Donaldson said his favorite part of the Grand Prix is watching his students as they have fun.
"On the day of the races, I just sit back and enjoy," Donaldson said.
Trinity's Head of School Kristy Nelson, who served as the emcee during the Grand Prix, said she loves seeing all of the different ideas the makerspace students come up with when they design their cars.
"I like that it's a hands-on experience," Nelson said. "The younger kids who are watching have something to look forward to when they become eighth graders."
Elementary and middle school students at Trinity, as well as preschoolers, watched the races inside the middle school gymnasium Thursday morning, Nelson said.
Each classroom "adopted" one of the cars, so students knew who to cheer for on the day of the Grand Prix, Nelson said.
"It makes them feel like they're apart of it," Nelson said.
Now that he knows how to make a dragster out of a wooden block, George said he might make another one at home.