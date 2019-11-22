The El Campo school board voted against renaming Northside Elementary School after a highly decorated war hero.
The board voted 4-2 against naming the school after Vietnam veteran Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez during its regular Tuesday meeting. Board members Ed Erwin and Rich Dubroc voted in favor of renaming the school.
Multiple attempts to reach the school board president, James Russell, and Superintendent Kelly Waters were unsuccessful this week.
Erwin and Dubroc said all board comments must come from the board president.
Benavidez served in Vietnam in the Special Forces Group (Airborne) 1st Special Forces in 1968. Ronald Reagan awarded him the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1981.
“I’m disappointed that the school board chose not to rename Northside after my father,” said Benavidez’s daughter, Yvette Benavidez Garcia. “I’m not discouraged though because this just means his name is meant for something bigger.”
Before the item went before the board, the Naming Facilities Committee was assembled to discuss possible names. The nine-person committee voted to present the school board with two options – leaving the school’s name as is or renaming to Roy P. Benavidez Elementary School, according to the committee minutes from a Sept. 30 meeting.
The committee ranked its first choice, second choice and third choice. Keeping the school’s name the same and renaming it to Roy P. Benavidez Elementary were the top choices.
The name change was sparked by a petition advocating for the move with signatures from about 15% of registered voters, according to the minutes. That petition led to the creation of the committee.
Garcia said having her father’s name be remembered through the school would have been special. It was the same school he attended when he moved to El Campo from Lindenau.
She said the elementary school officials and students wrote letters on her father’s behalf to President Jimmy Carter before Benavidez received the Medal of Honor.
“It was one of the schools that welcomed him home when he came back from Washington, D.C., after having been awarded the medal,” Garcia said. “It was the school he visited the most while speaking to our youth.”
