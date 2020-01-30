The election filing process has opened to seek a seat on the Victoria school district board.
The filing runs through Feb. 14. Elections for school board members is May 2.
Applications for a place on the ballot must be filed in person at the Victoria school district Administration Building, 102 Profit Drive, during business hours.
Victoria school district has two seats up for election – District 3, which is currently held by Bret Baldwin, and District 5, which is held by board president Tami Keeling.
The board members are elected in single-member districts and serve three-year terms.
To run for school board, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years old or older, reside in the state for the past year and be registered to vote in the district in which they seek office.
