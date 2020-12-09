Remote teachers at elementary campuses will be receiving two new technology devices that will help them best in teaching strategies and functionality for online instruction.
Each elementary campus will receive four to eight Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet/Pen and Hovercam Solo 8 Spark II.
The portable tablet and pen will allow teachers to manipulate digital screens as they move around the classroom and allow for a quick hook up to laptops. The hovercam is an imaging device that is designed explicitly with K-12 classrooms in mind. Used to display pages from a book, artwork, or documents, this technology allows teachers to present lessons interactively. One benefit of the hovercam for remote students is that they help students take in and retain information using visual display technology.
"These pieces of technology are critical for teachers to effectively instruct their remote students by giving teachers a way to bridge what's happening in the classroom to the student's at home," District Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Teralee Barnett said,
Elementary campuses will also receive around 840 web cameras to help students log into Clever. Clever is the district's single sign-on platform that students use to access their digital resources.
Each campus will receive between 40 to 60 web cameras to be used to most benefit the students. For example, web cameras could be distributed between classrooms or used in computer labs. This will allow Victoria school district students to scan a student badge to login versus students memorizing and type in the login information for educational programs. This will be extremely helpful for our younger students, Barnett said.
