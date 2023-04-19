At the Victoria Independent School District, the humble ampersand (&) has become a powerful symbol of a bold commitment to empowering every student to discover and pursue their own unique genius.
This seemingly small character now occupies a central place in VISD's strategic plan, representing a pledge to ensure that all students — 100% of students — graduate with not only a diploma but also one of the three essential E's — employment, enlistment or enrollment.
VISD's dedication to the "&" initiative is a testament to our unwavering belief in the potential of every student.
Employment is the first of the three E's. It is an important one. VISD recognizes that a career that offers a living wage can provide students with the financial stability and independence necessary to thrive in today's world. By equipping students with relevant skills and experiences through internships, career, and technical education programs, and partnerships with local businesses, VISD ensures that students are prepared to excel in the workforce and contribute positively to their communities.
Enlistment, the second E, highlights VISD's commitment to fostering a sense of civic duty and service among students. By providing opportunities for students to explore careers in the military, VISD cultivates a generation of young people who are prepared to contribute to the defense and security of our nation.
Military service can offer not only valuable life experiences, but also access to education benefits, job training, and leadership development, creating a well-rounded foundation for future success.
The third E, enrollment, underscores VISD's dedication to fostering a culture of lifelong learning.
By promoting enrollment in higher education institutions, VISD helps students to expand their horizons, acquire advanced knowledge and develop critical thinking skills that can lead to fulfilling careers and personal growth.
VISD supports students in this journey through comprehensive college and career counseling, scholarship assistance and strong relationships with colleges and universities.
With the "&" initiative, Victoria ISD is aggressively pursuing a future where every student can achieve their full potential. By embracing this symbol and the vision it represents, VISD is taking a stand for the power of comprehensive education, nurturing the genius in each student and ensuring a bright future for all.