Is it about the journey or the destination? Neither. It’s about the company, of course.
The journey is always so much more fun when we are surrounded by people we love while getting to the places we want to be. Surrounding ourselves with healthy relationships and friendships of intent is integral to our spiritual, emotional, mental and physical health. How do we do this, you ask? Great question.
The answer is empathy, not just any seven-letter word. Becoming empathetic is a critical component to connection and necessary for all of us to flourish. In a world full of a vast array of emotions from love to fear, connecting with our people is vital. Empathy can be learned, and I would like to share how we can build connection cognitively and emotionally.
First, we must distinguish sympathy from empathy. Sympathy is feeling for another person instead of with them as you would in empathy. Sympathy implies a power dynamic in which one individual is superior to another, and empathy is experiencing and understanding with equal standing. Sympathy is talking to or at instead of with, and individuals may use words such as “at least” or words of comparison to express this attempt at connection. Brene Brown has an excellent video distinguishing sympathy from empathy online titled “Brene Brown on Empathy.”
Here are five steps I learned from Rob Volpe’s new book “Tell Me More About That,” which explains how to grow your empathic muscles. The first step is to dismantle our judgment. Being judgmental of others’ behaviors generates disconnect, comparison and sabotage. This judgment blocks our ability to learn, and we need to remove this wall to truly understand our people. This means not just taking another person’s perspective (because most of the time we may not understand them) but taking any and all perspectives to gain understanding.
The second step to empathy building is asking good questions. Curiosity is key. Curiosity is not being the most interesting person in the room, it is being the most interested. Remember, curiosity did not kill the cat, they have nine lives. To achieve cognitive empathy, use open-ended and exploratory questions to gather information. Focus on the who, what, when, where and how. Be an amateur with the attitude a beginner’s mindset to obtain great answers from the ones we love.
During the third step, we must use our active listening skills. This is not just listening to the words of others but, more importantly, paying attention to their body language. We must fully engage with all five of our senses and intuition to create engagement with others. Being fully present will be a true gift. Remember, the key is to seek to understand, not to be understood.
After actively listening to our people, we must integrate it into our understanding for the fourth step. Make space in your brain for another person’s point of view. This does not mean abandoning or defending your beliefs. It means recognizing there are many other perspectives on every issue. Sometimes this may mean putting contradictory information side by side. The answer is yes and no, up and down, left and right. It does not mean one person is wrong and another person is right, it just means it is different.
Finally, step five is to use Solution Imagination. Now that we have taken off our shoes and are in the shoes of others, what do you imagine their point of view to be? What do you see? What do you feel? How would you respond to connect with them? Know their story with them. Identify their emotion and share it with them. No worries if you are not correct – the attempt is beautiful. It will still build connection as you share love.
Spread the love well as you build your empathy muscles to engage in genuine and sincere connection with everyone around us. Think it, feel it, be it. All, us, we.
