An uncommon number of slots are open for child care services that are partially funded through the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
Through the organization’s Child Care Services program, more than 100 slots are open for children in need of day care, afterschool care or other assistance from 53 child care providers in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca counties. At times in the past, the program has had a waiting list, said Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent managing director Carmen Lara.
The local workforce solution’s goal is to help provide child care to 1,091 every day. More than a tenth of those slots are now available, Lara said.
Through the program, children’s families pay a reduced rate for child care with providers like Kiddly Winks or the YMCA. Because people do not know this service is available as well as coronavirus concerns are why, Lara said, there are more slots open.
“We want to offer these slots for children so that they can get quality care,” Lara said. “And so parents can do what they need to do to get through these difficult times.”
Enrollment can be completed by contacting Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent at gcchildcare@gcworkforce.org.
