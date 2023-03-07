Applications for the F. W. Gross Alumni Scholarship are available at area high school campuses. Seniors can pick up an application from the pre-college advisor or counselor.
Applicants must be graduating seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college. They must also be a descendant of a former student or graduate of The Victoria Colored School or F. W. Gross High School. Emphasis will be placed on scholarship, community service and financial need, according to a news release from the organization.
The deadline for submitting this application is March 24. For more information or an application, contact Bertha White at 361-571-2394.