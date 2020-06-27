Faith Kucera, 19, plans to fulfill her dream of playing collegiate basketball in the fall.
Kucera, her graduating class' salutatorian, will walk the stage with her Faith Academy peers 5 p.m. Sunday at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane.
“I'm very happy about it,” Kucera said. “It's very exciting.”
Kucera transferred to Faith Academy as a junior.
“I wasn't really expecting to be second,” she said of her placement in the senior class.
She and her parents always wanted her to be top of the class, and she pushed to be the top since she transferred.
“I always wanted to be top academically,” she said.
Kucera said she thought it would be a long shot to the top since many of her peers have been a part of Faith Academy since they were kindergarteners.
As for extracurricular activities, Kucera ran track and played on her school basketball team. She made it to state in four track events. She competed in 400 meter race, 200 meter race, long jump, triple jump and relay teams.
She said she didn’t have time for much beyond sports because she made them year 'round activities with training.
Kucera has played basketball since she was in elementary school. It was always a dream of hers to play collegiate basketball.
“I wasn't in much else,” she said. “I kept myself busy.”
Her goal was to make it to college on an academic or athletic scholarship.
Kucera plans to attend Texas A&M University Kingsville in the fall on a scholarship and she will play on the university’s basketball team.
While at school, Kucera plans to major in exercise science and hopes to one day work as a physical therapist in sports medicine.
She wants to combine her love for sports with her hope to help other people.
