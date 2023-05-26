Ty Logan Staff is ready, and prepared, to get to work.
Immediately after graduation, the 18-year-old Faith Academy salutatorian plans to learn a trade in a hands on field.
"I want to go straight to work because I love it. I want to start making money," he said. "What I love, requires me to learn it. I have to go out and do it — learning on the job."
But Staff, who grew up playing with toy excavators, is well equipped. The soft-spoken, but confident; outdoors-loving Victoria native has spent his youth watching and learning from first-hand from professionals — his parents, who own construction companies included.
Boasting a 99 GPA, Staff has no shortage of academic, community service and athletic accomplishments.
Staff played varsity baseball for three years, was a four-year member, two-year chaplain and one-year president of the Christian Honor Student Association. He played baseball, did track junior and senior year, getting second in regionals and seventh in state for shot put.
He also graduates with six hours of dual credit college courses.
On top of that, Staff already has accumulated a wide experience in the various trades, he's eager to explore.
He's learned welding, plumbing, construction, landscaping and taxidermy among others.
He has a Level 1 welding certification and taxidermy certificate from Lone Star College,
And he is considering furthering those skills through a trade school.
"Ty is really hardworking," valedictorian Nicholas Whyman, who's known Staff since kindergarten, said. "I've seen it from a young age, not only in his school work but outside his school especially. When he's committed to something, he commits hard."
Outside of school, Staff tries to find time for the outdoors.
In the winter, Staff hunts every weekend, and when he's not hunting, he's fishing, he said. Being outdoors, he said, is partly about connecting with God.
"When I feel the most peaceful is when I'm by myself in the middle of nowhere," Staff said. "That's how I connect."