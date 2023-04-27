The “tale as old as time” graces the stage at Faith Family Church Friday night.
This one-hour musical production of "Beauty and the Beast Jr." features students of all ages from Faith Academy, with young students playing small roles such as townspeople and “napkins” in the Be Our Guest number, to older students tackling the challenging lead parts of characters such as Belle, the Beast/Prince, Gaston, Lefou, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts. The play is directed by Christy Sutherland, a Christian singer/songwriter and the school’s music teacher.
Sutherland is excited about this spring production. She explained it is an adaptation for young voices, adjusting the demands of vocal ranges that would be required in an adult production. She described the costumes for "Beauty and the Beast Jr." as especially exciting. For the iconic Be Our Guest number “We have flatware pieces like forks, knives that are like this tall,” as she stands on her toes and raises her arm way over her head, adding they are “Gold! They'll be huge. Knives, forks, spoons, dancing plates,” she said with a big smile.
The costume for the character of Chip, a little enchanted tea pot, “is just beautiful. Green and Gold. Everything is just top notch,” she said. Chip, played by Camden Young, sits inside a moveable tea cart with his head dressed as a cup popping up in the center.
High school senior Jaden Cann plays Belle. Her voice is a light, lovely soprano that suits the part of the discontented, young Belle who wants “more than this provincial life.” Cann said she sings with her youth group at the school, and has “always been singing” since she was very young.
Competition was tough for the role. Cann said she “was nervous because Miss Potts (Annabelle Thurman) was Cinderella last year. So, I was just kind of nervous to see who our director would take. But I'm glad she chose me.” Cann said she performed the role of one of Cinderella’s stepsisters in that production.
Cann has attended Faith Academy for two years and plans to attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa in the fall. “I'm going to major in graphic design and minor in worship arts," she said.
Learning lines is one of the most challenging aspects of her role, Cann said. It required a great deal of time and practice. However, she has “really enjoyed watching everyone just come out of their shell and have fun and just be the characters.” Despite the hard parts, “it's still rewarding, because you see all of it come together.”
The other challenge for Cann was the dancing in the show. “We do have to do the ballroom dancing. It's definitely a little difficult for me. But, you know, just doing it over and over again, trying to practice it and all that stuff, that's been helpful.”
Cann said she appreciates how the character of Belle is “different than the people in her town. And that she's almost ok with that and she kind of has to deal with some internal struggles. Is it good to be different? Is it weird? But then in the end, I think she like realizes that it's ok.”
Richard DiSilvestro is a ninth grade student at Faith Academy who has attended the school since first grade. He plays the role of Lumiere, the enchanted candlestick, who he describes as “very flamboyant. He's very out there. So, I try as hard as I can to be as talkative and just as out there as I can.”
Richard's biggest challenge is maintaining the heavy French accent of the character. The first time he tried to do the accent “it didn't go very well,” he said grinning, however, when he tried it again, “it just clicked. So, I just get my voice and then I kind of go.” Singing with the accent doesn’t cause too much difficulty but, “it causes my voice to go a little higher.”
The character of Lumiere is a popular one and Richard appreciates that “he's just friendly and outgoing.” He loves how Lumiere “is able to click with everyone.”
Blocking the staging of the show has been the biggest difficulty, he said. “To me, the hardest thing was probably figuring out where we had to go.” Now that the students are working on the actual stage, he said it has been “really helpful. We have a whole week just to use a stage” before the night of the performance. Before getting access to the church’s stage, which is open to the audience on three sides, the students worked within “a big rectangle” with lines on the floor.
He has taken part in other school theater performances such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Aladdin," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Singing in the Rain." However, his aspirations for the future do not lie on a stage. He said his biggest passion is soccer, and he hopes to become a professional player. He also wants to travel around the world.
Both Richard and Cann stressed they want their audience to enjoy themselves. Cann said her goal for Beauty and the Beast is for “people to have fun, especially little kids. I love it when they come and they feel so, enchanted, and like, everything's just a fairy tale. And it makes me really happy just to see everyone have a good time watching.”