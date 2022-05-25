Hannah Cornwell had just come back from a track meet in the seventh grade, when she developed a fever that her family thought was just the flu.
But when doctors examined Cornwell, a consummate success in athletics and academics, she learned some terrifying news. She had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a common childhood cancer that attacks bone marrow cells.
"We were all shocked," said her mother, Nina Cornwell, stifling tears as she recalled her daughter's battle with the deadly disease.
Five years later, Hannah, 18, is healthy now. She also is valedictorian of Faith Academy, a small but tightly-knit Christian private school in Victoria that she has attended since kindergarten.
Hannah's mother credits her daughter's successful battle with cancer and academic achievements to two things. First, her daughter is a fighter at heart. Second, her classmates were there for her when she needed them the most.
For two years, Hannah underwent a cancer treatment that left her feeling sick, tired and, worst of all, isolated. For about a year, she was required to leave her home and school, so she could stay within 15 minutes of a Corpus Christi hospital.
But her classmates refused to forget about her.
Her classmates bought her a phone so she could video chat with them. When she was feeling strong enough, they carried the phone with them through school, so she could virtually attend classes and enjoy their company.
That year, they dedicated the school's drama performance of "Aladdin" to her. At football games, players wore orange ribbons on their helmets in her honor.
And they wore T-shirts emblazoned with "Hope for Hannah C."
"What got me through it was the positivity," Hannah said. "Their joy brought me joy."
With 25 students per grade level, Faith Academy aims to foster a close knit-community. But it also aims to prepare students to be "world changers," a school representative said.
During her cancer battle, Hannah's teachers were willing to accommodate her, but they never stopped challenging her, her mother said. Looking back, her mother says that contributed to her daughter's indomitable spirit.
"There was no assignment that other kids didn't do. They never made excuses for her," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.