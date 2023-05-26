Valedictorian Nicholas Whyman loves leading people to God.
During his high school career, the 18-year-old Victoria resident and 2023 Faith Academy graduate found a calling in performing music during chapel and church services.
"Hearing people sing their hearts out to God and just tell them how much the love him — it's just really cool," Whyman said. "That feeling, I will never forget."
But that wasn't the only thing he discovered about himself. He also learned he has what it takes to be a leader.
"Part of leading worship is I am the one that is making it happen," Whyman, who also served as president this year in student government said. "While I'm leading worship, I'm worshiping, too. A leader has to do what they want other people to do."
With a GPA of 101, Whyman topped the graduating class of 17 seniors at Faith Academy, a private Christian school in Victoria known for its small class sizes and intimate class settings. He graduates with 28 hours of dual credit college courses.
But good grades weren't his only accomplishment. Whyman also rounded out his high school career with a bevy of extracurriculars, awards and community service work.
He began playing piano at the age of 6 under the tutelage of Victoria piano teacher Sheri Wagner. And at Inteplast, where his mother works, Whyman spent a summer help building a prototype website for employees to access files and web links more easily.
"There's a lot of cool, creative freedom to bring ideas to life," he said. "It's cool to see things come to life."
As chapel band director, Whyman led the chapel worship team, reinvigorating a weekly service during his junior year. He was also a four-year Christian Honor Student Association member, varsity basketball player, volleyball and track manager, Faith Family Church student ministry band director, two-year winner of the school's best actor award and recipient of South Texas Blood & Tissue's 1-gallon donor recognition.
Now, Whyman plans to pursue a degree in digital marketing and a minor in worship leadership Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He will use that education to become a worship leader, a role he already has ample experience in.
Faith Academy salutatorian Ty Logan Staff, who has known Whyman since they were in kindergarten together, said he he has witnessed firsthand his friend's personal and spiritual growth. He agreed Whyman excels in setting an example for his peers.
"I've watched him grow as a leader," Staff said. "His heart is that he loves to serve people and he loves to make people happy and help them."
Whyman said he's not sure whether he will return to Victoria, but he is sure about his decisions to pursue a creative career. It's an area of focus he has already invested plenty of hard work, time and dedication.
That decision makes sense, Michael Graff, worship and creative pastor at Faith Family Church, said. Whyman has dedicated "countless" hours at the church in service to God and others, Graff said.
The Faith Family pastor added he is thrilled to see how God will use Whyman's many gifts.
"His passion for serving God and His people at such a young age is admirable," Graff said. "Nick is a young man of talent, character, passion, and leadership ability."