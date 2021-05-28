Before attending Faith Academy, Makenzie Ramirez, 18, would tell you she had been mixed up with the wrong crowd.
In her time at Faith Academy, she has gone through a few transitionary periods that have allowed her to grow closer to God and become the school's 2021 valedictorian.
"I didn't care about my grades whatsoever," she said of her time before transferring to Faith Academy during her fifth-grade year. "Growing up in a Christian household, we went to church (and) did all that. We just didn't have our own relationship with God."
"Growing up, I was very disrespectful. I didn't care about anybody else but myself. I was very selfish, and my parents were like 'It's time to make a change.'"
Ramirez and her two siblings — together making a set of triplets — transferred to Faith Academy and began to notice a change "right off the bat," when Ramirez began taking Bible classes and making friends at the school.
Thinking through hardships with her teachers and relying on God helped her process difficult times, like when a classmate died by suicide and when Ramirez learned of her grandmother's Stage IV cancer.
"Honestly, just being open about what was happening in our lives with our principal, our classmates, our teachers and how they could bring and implement God into what we were going through — it just really opened my eyes and changed me as a person. It changed how I reacted to certain situations."
Ramirez's sister, Makayla Ramirez, said she remembers teachers in elementary school either not talking about God or not being allowed to go in depth about Christianity.
Now as they prepare to walk the stage at Faith Academy's graduation Sunday, Ramirez is looking forward to studying either nursing or dentistry and transfer to Texas A&M where there is a good Christian community and strong academics, she said.
In the meantime, the womb-mates as Makayla Ramirez calls her siblings will attend Victoria College starting in the fall.
"We're beyond proud of her," Makayla Ramirez said. "It's amazing seeing her accomplish being valedictorian. It's absolutely amazing for her siblings as well as her family."
Leading up to graduation, Ramirez spent most of her time outside the classroom volunteering for various projects, mostly with her church, First Baptist Church. A few of these included pet adoptions, Christmastime service and other events.
"I love the fact of serving others because it's like you're setting the example of what Jesus did and I want to just help others who can't help themselves or need help," she said.
In the classroom, she said she also enjoyed anatomy class, which she took alongside salutatorian Rebekah Hurt, her Bible classes and English class.
"I would say that God really has used Faith Academy and all the students to really just impact our lives for the better," she said.
