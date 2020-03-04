Spelling bees are nothing new to Caroline O’Donnell, 10.
Caroline, a fifth-grader at Harrison Jefferson Madison Elementary School in Port Lavaca, has steadily been perfecting her spelling ability during the past four years of competitive spelling bees. Her most recent victory was at the Calhoun County Spelling Bee, where she won and advanced to the Region 3 spelling bee Saturday.
“I was really happy,” Caroline said. “I felt like it was a lot of pressure because it would be my third year winning, and I felt relieved that I won again.”
Twelve students from Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties will compete at the Regional Spelling Bee at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Region 3 Education Service Center, 1905 Leary Lane, in Victoria. The winner will compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
Last year, Caroline was fourth place at the regional bee and traveled to Washington, D.C., as a participant in the Scripps National Spelling Bee RSVBee, which qualifies more spellers for the national finals.
“I kinda like the challenge,” Caroline said about competing in spelling bees. “My ultimate goal is to end up back at D.C.”
Caroline started her competitive spelling as a first-grader at Luther Jones Elementary School in Corpus Christi, and she started attending HJM Elementary school in third grade.
During the county spelling bee this year, Caroline said a battle of words unfolded in the final rounds.
“This year was crazy,” Caroline said. “I misspelled a word.”
She misspelled officiant. She said she spelled it with an a instead of an o. Luckily, she fought her way back to the top and earned herself a qualifying spot into regionals.
“I want to do better than the year before,” she said. “I have to get fourth or above.”
Caroline practices at least an hour every night with her mother, Brittney Rothmann, who teaches fourth grade at HJM Elementary School. The duo typically practice more than their allotted hour and review words anywhere between 10 to 15 hours a week.
“It’s like a part-time job,” Rothmann joked.
She and her daughter spend their nights after gymnastics, homework and club meetings spelling some of the 4,000 practice words they received.
Caroline will start by reviewing the words on her own. Meanwhile, Rothmann said she researches the word to make sure she pronounces it correctly.
“She’s always been my kid with a strong linguistic background,” Rothmann explained. “It comes to her very easily.”
She added that she encourages all students to participate in spelling bees because it builds more than good spellers. She said it teaches students poise and how to speak in front of a crowd.
When Caroline first started participating in spelling bees, Rothmann said she never imagined it would reach this competitive level.
“Of course I’m proud, but I’m also amazed to look at your kid and as a third-grader knowing she beat out middle school kids,” Rothmann said. “It’s pretty surreal when you think about having a kid with that kind of talent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.