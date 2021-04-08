The last of three debates leading up to the May 1 election will be Wednesday. The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor the debate between Victoria school board District 2 candidates Estella De Los Santos and Kenneth Wells.
In keeping with social distancing protocols, the upcoming debate will be recorded via Zoom and then posted on the Advocate’s Facebook page.
Readers who have questions for the candidates can send them to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon Tuesday.
The other two debates - city council District 3 and Victoria school board District 4 - can be viewed on the Advocate’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.