In today's competitive job market, finding the right career path is essential for professionals seeking stability and growth. For those in the education sector, the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) offers an array of exciting job opportunities, accompanied by attractive employee benefits and development programs. With a commitment to excellence and a supportive work environment, VISD stands as a prime choice for educators and staff alike.
Job Opportunities at VISD
VISD prides itself on its diverse and dynamic workforce, with opportunities spanning a wide range of positions. From classroom teachers to administrators, counselors to support staff, VISD offers a variety of job roles to suit different skill sets and career aspirations.
Teachers at VISD enjoy the chance to make a meaningful impact on student's lives while fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.
Retention and Acquisition Stipends
VISD values its employees and recognizes their contributions to the district's success. To encourage staff retention and reward dedication, VISD will provide another round of retention stipends to eligible employees for the 2023-24 school year. The stipend for certified teachers is $4,000. These stipends serve as an acknowledgment of their continued commitment to the district and help foster a sense of loyalty and job satisfaction.
Additionally, VISD understands the importance of attracting new talent to enhance its educational programs. To facilitate the recruitment process, the district offers acquisition stipends. These stipends act as incentives for qualified individuals seeking to join #TeamVISD, providing them with a valuable financial boost while starting their careers in the district.
Plus, if you already hold a bachelor’s degree and would like to learn more about becoming a certified teacher, please contact our Talent Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR) Office at 361-788-9228.
To learn more about the 2023-24 Acquisition and Retention Stipends visit the Talent Acquisition, Support and Retention department at VISD.net.
Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, VISD will be in its inaugural year of implementing the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers. One component of this academy is the Bridge program. The program is a pathway for educators who have been employed with VISD as a paraprofessional or substitute and have received a strong recommendation from their campus administrator.
Bridge participants who agree to enroll in a university program leading to Texas teacher certification may apply for classroom instructor positions within VISD. Upon being hired for this role, classroom instructors will enroll in a university program leading to teacher certification, and VISD will pay up to $7,000 a year towards their college tuition.
During the 2023-24 school year, VISD will again be looking for paraprofessionals who work for the district and are interested in becoming educators to be selected for year two of the Bridge program, which will kick off in 2024 for the 2024-25 school year. For more information about this program, please contact tasr@visd.net.
Employee Development Programs
At VISD, professional growth and development are key priorities. The district recognizes that investing in its employees' ongoing education and skill enhancement not only benefits individuals but also enhances the overall quality of education provided to students.
VISD offers a range of employee development programs. These programs are designed to foster growth in various areas, such as instructional strategies, classroom management, technology integration, and leadership skills.
By encouraging professional development, VISD empowers its employees to continually expand their knowledge and refine their teaching techniques, resulting in a more enriching educational experience for students.
VISD’s leadership development programs allow VISD employees to receive training and experiences to ready them for their next-level professional goal, whether that be teacher leader, instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, or district administrator. Our VISD leadership definition, Leading Toward Genius guides staff to connect to their genius, grow in their genius, and reach for their genius.
The Victoria Independent School District stands as a beacon of opportunity for educators and staff seeking a fulfilling career in education. With a wide range of job opportunities, competitive salaries, and a mindset of fostering employees to find their genius. VISD prioritizes employee satisfaction.
If you are an educator or professional looking to make a positive impact in the lives of students while enjoying a supportive and rewarding work environment, consider joining the Victoria Independent School District. Discover the opportunities that await you at VISD and become a part of an exceptional educational community dedicated to shaping the future. Visit VISD.net/jobs to find your occupassion.