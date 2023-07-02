Education is a fundamental pillar of any society, and the quality of teachers plays a vital role in shaping the future generation. In recognition of this importance, the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers, a groundbreaking initiative, has emerged to address the need for well-trained and certified teachers.
Today, we want to highlight the Bridge Program component of the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers. Realizing that the two biggest barriers to obtaining a teaching degree and certification for most aspiring teachers who are already working full-time are time and money, the Bridge Program is designed to bridge the gap and remove barriers that might exist between aspiring educators and their path to teacher certification.
At the March school board meeting, the VISD Talent Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR) Department presented details about the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers, a creative approach for building the teacher pipeline and securing the very best teachers for our community.
The Bridge Program
The Victoria Independent School District’s Bridge Program is an innovative approach to addressing the shortage of qualified teachers in the district. The program provides a pathway for paraprofessionals and substitutes employed in VISD to become certified teachers if they receive a strong recommendation from their campus administrator. This program has several benefits for educators and students alike.
Key features of the Bridge Program
Removal of Time and Cost Factors: Current VISD employees interested in pursuing an education degree must undergo a rigorous application process and be accepted into the Program. Participants can apply for classroom instructor positions in VISD and are then required to complete 5-10 VISD core courses. If selected for a classroom instructor position, the participant is paid 75% of a zero-year teacher’s salary ($36,150) which is significantly higher than a paraprofessional or substitute’s salary. The participant/classroom instructor must enroll in a university of their choice leading to teacher certification. VISD uses the difference between $36,150 and $48,200 (which is a zero-Year teacher salary) to help pay up to $7,000 a year toward the participant’s college tuition and the costs of supporting the program. There is no added cost to the VISD budget.
Also worth noting is that the 5-10 VISD core courses can be counted as college credit toward a degree if the participant enrolls at Indiana Wesleyan University. Using this highly creative approach, VISD has created a pathway for outstanding VISD employees to earn a bachelor's degree that leads to teacher certification while also benefiting from a substantial increase in pay during their apprenticeship not to mention up to $7,000 per year toward their college tuition.
Accelerated Curriculum: The program offers an accelerated curriculum that focuses on equipping candidates with essential pedagogical knowledge and skills. The program's structure combines rigorous coursework with hands-on experiences ensuring participants gain a comprehensive understanding of educational theories and practices.
Mentoring and Support: Recognizing the importance of guidance, the program pairs each participant with an experienced mentor. Mentors provide invaluable support, sharing their expertise and assisting candidates in navigating the complexities of the teaching profession.
This mentorship helps bridge the gap between theory and practice, enhancing the participant’s overall learning experience.
Practical Classroom Experience: The program emphasizes the practical application of learned concepts by providing participants with extensive classroom experience. Through internships and teaching assignments serving as the classroom instructor, candidates gain firsthand experience in lesson planning, instructional strategies, student engagement and discipline management. This hands-on approach prepares these teachers to confidently navigate their own classrooms.
Collaboration and Professional Development: Collaboration is a key aspect of the program. Participants engage in group projects, discussions and peer evaluations, fostering a collaborative and supportive learning environment. Furthermore, the program offers continuous professional development opportunities, enabling participants to stay abreast of the latest educational practices and teaching methodologies.
The VISD Academy to Certify Teachers’ Bridge Program has emerged as a beacon of hope for aspiring educators seeking to make a difference in the lives of students. This is an excellent opportunity for paraprofessionals and substitutes who are passionate about teaching to take the next step in their career. By removing financial and time barriers to offering an accelerated pathway to teacher certification, combined with practical experience and mentoring, this program equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful teaching career.
Through initiatives like the Bridge Program, the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers is creating a pool of highly qualified and passionate educators who are prepared to inspire and educate the next generation.