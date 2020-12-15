Victoria school district is launching a Leadership Academy for district employees who aspire to serve in a leadership role in the district. The inaugural cohort of 53 participants will begin in January and conclude in May.
The VISD Leadership Academy will build the leadership skills of assistant principals, teacher leaders, and instructional coaches, in order for them to become instructional and cultural leaders in our schools. Participants will be learning and exploring high leverage mindsets that make the most impact on teaching and learning.
“In VISD we recognize providing opportunities for our up and coming school leaders to hone their leadership skills will result in improvements for our students, teachers and schools,” says Melissa Correll, director of innovation for the district.
Participants were chosen through an application process which looked at the applicant’s personal educational philosophy and educational core values, work and educational experiences, and expectations of knowledge gained through the program.
