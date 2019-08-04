Summer isn't over, yet, but school is about to start.
That means high school extra-curricular activities have started, including marching band.
Hours practicing in the sun will pay off in form of jubilee at the football games, and later as the bands perfect the routines for a shot at the state tournament.
Here are five things you need to know about the high school marching bands in 2019.
- Marching band members are now required to have a physical examination to participate.
- In some school districts in Texas, middle school students can also participate in marching band.
- Props can be used as part of a show at marching band competition, with the exception of balloons.
- The student leaders of marching bands are called drum majors. They conduct the band during competitions, games and parades.
- In addition to learning and memorizing a competition show, the band also learns and memorizes music for games and parades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.