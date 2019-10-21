Every parent wants to know their child is performing well academically in school. It should come as no surprise that the child’s parent is the most important person who can help their child give the best performance in school.
The parent is considered not only the child’s first teacher but also the child’s most influential person, and for both of these reasons, schoolteachers rely on parents to assist their students with their homework as well as to make sure they attend school every day and develop good study habits. Therefore, having a supportive attitude toward your child’s school and helping your child by making sure he attends school every day will have the biggest impact on how well he will perform.
So how do parents help their children to do well in school? First, the parent should talk with the child about the importance of doing his best each and every day. This type of talk helps the child be aware of your expectations. Parents have been encouraged to make sure their child gets plenty of rest by going to bed early and eats a healthy breakfast the next morning to help him work at full capacity.
However, other suggestions that can be powerful and make a difference include:
- Make sure your child has good attendance.
- Stay on top of homework by making sure your child is completing all homework assignments.
- Stay in communication with your child’s teacher about your child’s progress in learning
- Help your child develop good study habits, thinking skills and a positive attitude toward schooling
- Encourage your child to read as much as possible.
Be a parent who supports your child’s education and remains involved in his schooling, and apply these suggestions to maximize your child’s learning capabilities throughout the school year. According to the National Education Association, studies show that children of parents who are involved in their schooling earn higher grades and get better test scores, have healthier social skills and demonstrate improved behavior. As a parent, being supportive of your child and his efforts in his learning journey will give your child a boost in his confidence that can result in great academic performance. Oh, the places he’ll go!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.