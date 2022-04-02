Former Victoria College President David Hinds died unexpectedly late Friday.
Hinds served Victoria College as president for five years, beginning in 2015, according to a college news release issued Saturday.
“We’ve been in touch with his wife, Kim, and she shared that Dr. Hinds was on a hiking trip in Utah when he passed away unexpectedly,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC's executive vice president— chief academic officer. “She informed us that a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.”
Victoria College will share details about Hinds’ celebration of life when they are available.
“Our hearts are heavy,” said Bland Proctor, chairman of Victoria College’s Board of Trustees. “Those of us who had the opportunity to work with Dr. Hinds saw firsthand how he drew from his own experiences and focused his efforts on helping students achieve their goals. He will be remembered as a passionate leader who guided Victoria College through unchartered waters, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer our sincere condolences to Dr. Hinds’ family as well as the entire VC family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.