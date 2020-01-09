A gale warning is in effect from 9 a.m. until midnight Friday into Saturday.
Strong winds will occur Friday as a low pressure system deepens over North Texas.
Wind gusts are expected to reach above gale force over the offshore waters of the Texas coast near Port Aransas, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be 25-30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots.
A small craft advisory is also in effect for the bays and near shore waters north of Port Aransas Friday through midnight Saturday.
