Goliad High School students participated in the tradition of painting their parking spaces ahead of the school year.
On Aug. 15, Harley Jarzombek, 16, painted her parking spot. It was her first year participating because the tradition is limited to upperclassmen only.
The tradition is held by the National Honor Society. To paint a parking spot, students must pay $20 to the student organization.
“It’s fun to get together with a group of your friends and say 'Hey let’s go paint a parking space,'” Harley said.
Harley decided to participate because she wanted to have a designated spot next to her friends, she said.
The parking spot was painted with exterior paint and had four flowers painted inside the lines, Harley said. It also included her name in the middle with her graduation year “2023.”
“It feels good to know that I finally made it that far to where I can paint my spot,” she said.
For Harley, the parking spot is a way she is leaving her mark at Goliad High School, she said. There are some parking spaces in the lot that were painted by seniors two or three years ago.
Harley had her mother Lana Jarzombek help paint the parking spot.
“We were excited to do that,” Jarzombek said.
It’s a tradition to paint the spot, but it is also a great fundraiser for the National Honor Society, Jarzombek said.
Jarzombek said it went beyond tradition and gave her and her daughter a chance to make memories together.
“It was fun,” she said. “I was glad she asked me to help with it.”
