LJ Francis, the Republican candidate to fill the State Board of Education’s second district seat, focused on problems with Texas’ education system, critical race theory and parental involvement during a talk at the Victoria County Republican Women’s meeting Tuesday night.
Francis faces Democrat Victor Perez in the race to sit on the state board, which plays a significant role in setting school standards and adopting instructional materials for Texas public schools.
He began his talk on Tuesday by focusing on what he sees as the need for more parental involvement in education and a pledge to “be your voice again at the table.”
“Parents need to have a voice at the table and too often, they've been sidelined. They have been made to feel less than,” Francis said. “And that's something that as a new representative in office, I want to bring back what it really means to be a representative republic.”
He connected that representation with the recent showdown in the state board over social studies standards, where the board voted to delay updating the standards until 2025 after several Republicans objected to some of the revisions.
Francis suggested those revised standards were meant to push an agenda, and that they removed “foundational” aspects of history.
“It's just this concerted effort to take everything that we hold dear, and that is factually correct, and turn it into some sort of social justice stunt, and there's just no reason for that in my mind, unless there is a certain agenda that is being pushed,” he said.
Instead, Francis argued schools should push students toward excellence, instead of what he sees as dividing students based on race.
“That's what we need to be filling our kids with, encouraging them that they can be excellent. So when I hear things like ‘The color of your skin is going to limit you,’ or ‘You can't be the best that you can be because of where you are born and grew up,’ I mean, that resonated with me,” he said. “And I'm like, well, this is America, people come here because they want to do what they can do, because of the land of opportunities.”
Francis is himself an immigrant from Jamaica.
Later in the talk, he laid out the state of education in Texas, focusing on how the state ranks low when compared to other states despite spending billions on education.
He criticized classroom mandates and paperwork requirements from the Texas Education Agency and suggested that teaching aspects of what he considers critical race theory is getting in the way of school subjects.
“Instead of teaching kids the core of the subject, we're training social activists, because there's always something to fight for, and usually it's not America. It's not Texas,” Francis said.
The focus should be on setting students up for college or careers, he said, by ensuring that all students who graduate from high school have a certification that will let them get a job right out of school.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law in 2021 that was intended to ban teaching critical race theory in Texas schools, but Francis says it's still happening though schools using old or unapproved classroom materials which support the “principles” of the theory.
Francis said the TEA should audit school districts which use nonstate board approved materials to ensure that they cover state standards. Districts already need to demonstrate that nonapproved materials follow those standards.
Francis also connected critical race theory to social and emotional learning, saying that schools that use materials from CASEL, a nonprofit that promotes including social and emotional skills in school, include the “principles of critical race theory.”
“If you do a survey about equity outcomes and you're trying to target a group of students based on their race: critical race theory principles here again,” he said.
Critical race theory is an academic framework which centers on the idea that racism is systemic in American institutions, and that one can analyze history through the lens of systemic racism.