We are excited for all the high school graduates from the Crossroads. If you graduated from high school in May, please send us photos from your ceremony. Be sure to include the name of the school, when the ceremony was held and who is in the photo.
We plan to publish the photos in an upcoming issue of the Victoria Advocate. Submit photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.