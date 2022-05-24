VISD Education Foundation members spent five hours on Friday surreptitiously running down hallways, blowing party horns, and shaking pom poms while shouting, “Surprise!” into classrooms and offices.

The surprise? The delivery of Grants for Great Ideas acceptances to educators working in a wide variety of educational specialties across the county. The recipients of the grant money were thrilled with the arrival of the Foundation members.

VISD Foundation members Robin Harkey, Susanne Carroll, Barbara Samples, Lucy Herrera, Roxanna Salina and Jerra Lee gathered large checks along with noise makers and sparkly pom poms for the trek across the county in a school bus.

“Awarding our educators with vital funding that goes above and beyond what tax dollars provide is the focus of the Foundation’s support, ” Harkey, VISD Foundation’s executive director, said.

The money for the grants comes from a variety of sources. “The foundation chips away day by day to bring in funding, thanks to the generous donations of VISD employees through our employee giving campaign, community members, grant writing, and fundraising events. So, the award process is just as much a reward for our educators as it is for the Foundation as we celebrate how such funding can change a student’s career and overall life trajectory.”

One grant award recipient, Bridget Bomersbach, is a dyslexia specialist for the school district. Her project is called “Free Your Mind – Let Your Words Flow.” She received $4,490.

Bomersbach works with 14 VISD elementary schools and four middle schools. Students with dyslexia and dysgraphia experience difficulty with writing. She wanted to find a way to assist that process.

“Dyslexia affects their reading, and how they process the sounds,” Bomersbach explained. “And they have difficulty there. The way their brains process information is a little bit slower, takes a different route, to get to them. So, they have difficulty with that sound/symbol correlation.”

Dysgraphia affects writing ability. “They may have all their ideas and their thoughts,” she said, including letter knowledge. “They can see it in their brain, but when they go to paper and pencil, and they start to write it, it’s not a B, it’s now a D, or P or Q. Their brain kind of just changes it.”

“Technology is great for our kids,” she explained. However iPads, laptops and similar technology are not necessarily the best choices for these particular students because of the distractions inherent in using such devices. “There’re so many apps and so many things that they can go to.”

Bomersbach came across something that might seem “retro” to many people, but also fits right into her need for a distraction-free device for kids with dyslexia and dysgraphia. It’s called “Traveler.”

“It’s just a little word processor that doesn’t have anything, no apps, no internet,” Bomersbach said. It does have WiFi and email capabilities, however, allowing students to send their work to their teacher or other students.

Her idea was to provide a Traveler device for use by each of their teachers.

“Our teachers go to multiple schools to work with our kids in the district. So, we wanted something lightweight, something that they could take with them,” she said.

But that is only the beginning.

“Giving out money is only the start for me,” said Harkey. “The award is deeply personal to who I am, recognizing that kids from all ages and stages of development may thrive academically and socially when fresh, innovative, and otherwise unattainable opportunities are cultivated in and out of the classroom through one of our grant awards.”

The trip on the bus around the county was also important to Harkey and the other Foundation members. “We had a genuinely meaningful and electric time celebrating our teachers, administrators, and students on Friday. To see the children’s faces light up in amazement over the sheer joy on their teachers faces and the tears and squeals in delight evoke a mountaintop experience, and who doesn’t like the mountaintop?” she said.