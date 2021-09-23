Goliad Homecoming Queen
Makynzi Guerra, a senior at Goliad High School, is crowned homecoming queen by the 2018 queen Kelly Thomas. Jonathon Barraza, center, was Guerra’s escort for the crowning during the school’s homecoming game Sept. 17. The Advocate would like to publish your school’s homecoming royalty photos. Please send your photo to deliverydesk@vicad.com. Include the name of the queen and king, what school they attend and their grade. If anyone else is in the photo, please include their name and title. Also include your name and phone number so we can contact you if we have a question.

 Contributed Photo by Jason Collins, Goliad High School

