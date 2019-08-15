All of the school districts in Lavaca County met state academic standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The agency scored school districts based on three main criteria: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps. Each school district and campus was given a letter grade to reflect their performance.
5 things to know how your district fared: Hallettsville ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Hallettsville students showed progress across a range of grades and subjects compared to last year. More sixth-graders passed state reading exams this year compared to last year. Of all sixth-graders, 42% of students did not pass in 2018. This year, that number dipped to 31%.
- Area that still needs improvement: Last year, 23% of fourth-graders did not pass their math exams, compared to 30% of this year.
- Rating for closing the gaps: B
- Distinctions: Hallettsville High School earned distinctions in reading, math, science and postsecondary readiness.
5 things to know how your district fared: Sweet Home ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Students at Sweet Home Elementary, the only school in the district, showed general improvement on their reading and math exams. Of eighth-graders at the school, 91% passed their reading exams, an improvement of seven percentage points compared to last year.
- Area that still needs improvement: A slightly smaller percentage of third-graders passed their math exams this year; 88% passed last year compared to 82% this year.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Sweet Home ISD did not earn or was not eligible for any distinctions.
5 things to know how your district fared: Ezzell ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Students at Ezzell Elementary, the only school in the district, continued to do well on state standardized tests. For the second year in a row, all eighth-graders passed both their math and reading state exams.
- Area that still needs improvement: Fewer third-graders passed their reading exams in 2019. Ninety percent of Ezzell third-graders got a passing score last year, compared to 81% this year.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Ezzell ISD earned distinctions in reading, math, and postsecondary readiness.
