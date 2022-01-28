Robin Harkey, executive director of the VISD Education Foundation, has been hired by Victoria school district to be the new principal at the Children’s Learning Institute Early Education Center at F.W. Gross.
“On behalf of the Children’s Learning Institute Early Education Center at F.W. Gross, we are eager to welcome Robin to our team,” said Katie McConnell, chair of the School Advisory Committee. “Her work with the VISD Education Foundation has proven her leadership and commitment to innovation in education. She will be a great asset in carrying out the vision of the campus and community.”
The school district is beginning its search for a new executive director of the VISD Education Foundation immediately.
The executive director is responsible for the planning, direction, development, administration, supervision and implementation of a comprehensive internal and external development program that will complement and provide financial assistance toward the funding of the VISD Education Foundation.
To be eligible for consideration, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree, have experience in fundraising, event planning and nonprofit development, be organized and detail oriented, have experience working collaboratively and effectively with governing boards and business and community partners
In January 2021, the VISD Education Foundation conducted a telethon at the Bright Ideas Telethon. More than $63,000 was raised to benefit VISD students and faculty.
This year, the foundation will host Michael Carbonaro, American actor, magician and improv artist, on Feb. 12 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
