Sean Judge, 18, meticulously wrapped his peer’s hand in a long-arm splint shortly before taking his final assessment exams.
Judge may be a St. Joseph High School senior, but he is now a certified emergency medical technician.
“As soon as I took the class, I knew what I wanted to do with my life,” he said.
The 18-year-old knew he wanted to be in the medical field, but he wanted to be sure. That’s why he took the semester-long certification course at Victoria College while keeping up with his AP high school classes. Judge received his certification Dec. 10.
After the semester of EMT shifts with the Victoria Fire Department and late night classes, Judge said he is ready for medical school.
Judge knew in fifth grade that he wanted to be in the medical field, he said. He was interested in sports medicine, but he is now looking to one day become an emergency room doctor after his clinical hours spent in the ER this semester. He said he hasn’t eliminated becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
He wants to keep his options open.
One of the major things Judge learned from his certification is the empathy it requires when interacting with a patient, he said. He learned empathy hands on in the field as a training EMT.
“It’s a rush,” he said.
He said while he was working with the Victoria Fire Department one weekend, they got a call about a woman who had fallen. Judge said he remembers rushing to the ambulance and arriving at the scene to find the woman had fractured her hip bone.
“All the family was outside watching us and asking questions,” he said.
Judge helped splint the woman’s injury while explaining exactly what he was doing to calm the family, he remembered.
Judge was able to take the class while in high school because he turned 18 before the semester began. It’s not a first that a high school student has taken the course, though, said Susie Jechow, VC emergency medical services associate professor.
Jechow said Judge is mature, and he has high aspirations in the medical field.
“He’s getting it done early and this works well for him,” she said. “It opens a lot of doors for him. A lot of (medical school) programs are competitive.”
Jechow said Judge has something other medical applicants don’t have – a certification and a taste for hands-on medicine.
She said the skills it takes to be an EMT are intense and make people quick on their feet.
“You think of these young people and looking at their friends going to the beach, and they can say they just resuscitated someone,” she said. “The experience makes them grow really fast.”
Sean Judge practices his skills before his certification test at Victoria College. pic.twitter.com/9FchD6aML8— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 13, 2019
On Dec. 4, Judge put his skills to the final test with a pass or fail result. He worked with a peer to perfect his skills before the exam. Jechow watched and gave small bits of advice.
“Make sure you wrap that hand,” Jechow instructed Judge.
Judge sat in his classroom after his hands-on practice and read through the passing test requirements, hoping to retain some last minute information.
He entered the room alone like his 17 other peers, and he came out knowing he is now a certified EMT.
Judge said he plans on taking his certification and working as an EMT throughout college to keep his skills fresh as an undergrad.
He has applied to 15 universities such as Rice, the University of Texas, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University and Columbia University. He plans to major in business to build a foundation and take prerequisite classes for medical school.
“I want my college career to include the humanities because it opens my world view and will make me a better doctor,” he said.
Judge balanced ER shifts, fire rotations and college courses with his full high school schedule, which is jam-packed with AP and honors courses.
He is currently taking AP chemistry, which requires either early morning or late night lab hours. Most of the time he went before school, so he could attend EMT courses at night.
St. Joseph chemistry teacher Amy Eastham said Judge has a busy schedule, but he remains calm under pressure.
“He’s very engaged,” she said. “He’s curious about why things are working the way they do.”
Eastham said Judge is more interested in learning than making a good grade.
“I'd love to have a doctor as competent and understanding as Sean,” she said. “He is always looking for an opportunity to explore and discover and to stretch himself.”
