John Tanner, of Test Sense, worked Victoria school officials through one of its strategic planning sessions as they looked toward setting long-term goals for the district.
Teachers, district administrators, school board members and community members gathered for the second strategic planning session on Saturday. During the morning portion of their day-long session, they learned from Tanner the difference between short- and long-term accountability.
“Across the country, we’re starting to learn how to use educational accountability,” Tanner said.
Tanner travels the country and works with school districts as they work toward “real accountability” opposed to state standards, which single out poor schools as bad schools and rich schools as good schools, he said. He focuses on accountability and assessment research and how it works in effective organizations.
In Texas, the Texas Education Agency passes down accountability ratings to each campus in the state. Those ratings are rated between A through F with A being the “good” schools and F being the “bad” schools.
The ratings are determined by using the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR test, graduation rates and College, Career and Military Readiness or CCMR. A letter grade is them placed on a campus based on a scaled score determined by the state, according to TEA.
“The state ratings treat schools like they are unaccountable organizations,” Tanner said.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said everyone in the room was there for the children of the district and not to meet a state standard. The real power of the district, he said, comes when the kids are the focus.
“A lot of what happens, happens to us,” he said regarding state regulations and education-based laws.
School districts need to move away from relying on the state ratings to creating their own systems of accountability for the long-term because the current system isn’t working, Tanner said.
An organization has several levels of accountability: personal, internal, professional and organizational, Tanner said. Each of these layers are held accountable by a different person or group.
The personal level is held accountable by that particular person. At the internal level, the boss holds a person accountable. At the professional level, peers hold each other accountable. At the organizational level, the outside stakeholders hold an organization accountable.
Accountability can be seen as a double edged sword, Tanner said. It can be viewed as negative through unaccountable organizations or positive through effective organizations.
If an organization is unaccountable, the people within it make short-term moves to fix short-comings. When an organization is accountable, it can create long-term sustainable goals.
Victoria school district should look away from the state ratings, which treat schools like they are unaccountable, and look to creating a school system that benefits the community with long-term sustainable goals, Tanner said.
“It’s all hogwash,” Tanner said. “This is the dynamic where we are trapped.”
State ratings are passed down without context as to why a campus is performing the way it is, and state officials assume that the rating determines what makes a good school and what makes a bad school, Tanner said.
Those who are in wealthy school systems do fine in the current system, but that leaves little room for growth, he said.
Victoria College President David Hinds said that coming from a family of educators, he hasn’t seen the system change. People with the money, he said, make all the rules.
“We contributed to this,” he said. “We often say we can’t measure what we do.”
Because of that, legislatures created a way through state accountability ratings.
“The entire system is fragile,” said Shepherd about districts’ dependency on state ratings. “We have been manipulated for 30 years because of the connotation that we are fragile.”
Tanner said to move away from the current model is to create a new one. It doesn’t help to complain about the legislature’s rules because they aren’t going away. Instead, Victoria should create a system that is best for its students while also maneuvering the state system.
“Build your own to make the state see there is a better way,” he said.
Educators should ask students what they are smart at and where their passions are opposed to pushing standardized testing, he said. Successful adults are good at a few things and master them to make a living, so why is that not a focus for the district’s children, Tanner said.
The way to get there, Tanner said, is by asking students and parents what their hopes and dreams are for their education opposed to what they want from education.
“Hopes and dreams will get us somewhere,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.