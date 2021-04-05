As a professional school counselor who has worked for at-risk schools for most of his public education career, I learned of a gap that was rarely addressed.
I understood very quickly in my educational career that parents of children with disabilities are rarely supported in ways that truly benefit their children, especially in low-income communities. My belief is that K-12 schools should not only support parents of children with disabilities by way of psychoeducation, but also by providing clear and approachable means to be involved in the development and implementation of their child’s individualized education programs.
In Texas, public schools provide special education services by several means, including through Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or by special education services via the Individuals with Disabilities Act. Here are some practical tips for parents who would like to better support their children with disabilities.
Get to know your child’s “team.” Most parents think that the child only has one educator assigned to them. This could not be further from the truth. In most public schools, students have the following individuals assigned to them: a school counselor, a special education case manager, an assistant principal, a community resource officer and several certified teachers.
When you meet with your child’s Admission, Review and Dismissal or 504 committees, and the topic of “interventions” comes up, ask the following questions: If an intervention does not work, what happens next? In addition, how can I support these interventions at home?
Empower your child by keeping an open discussion about how he feels regarding his education. Ask your child about his educational experiences. Ask him what he learned that day. Ask if he is being challenged, and in what ways does he think he is growing. Special education students often are left out of the development of their own IEPs. It is crucially important for a student’s voice to be heard by parents and educational stakeholders.
One final tip for parents who wish to support their children’s academic and social growth is to remember how it felt to be a student and practice empathy. With special education students, we often forget the struggle of learning something new. Students of today are bombarded by ever-changing curriculum and high-stakes state testing. There is great pressure for students to meet standards that are not necessarily designed for them. Today there is one overarching truth — children with disabilities need and deserve the same quality of support as general education students, and parents have a unique role in that endeavor.
