As a licensed professional counselor and counselor educator, I often see clients and students who are dealing with varied traumatic experiences.
While adults struggle to cope with the impact caused by a traumatic episode, children lack the ability to express challenges imposed by trauma. Educators, parents and caregivers play a substantial role in identifying symptoms and addressing them in a developmentally appropriate manner. My hope is to educate caregivers about trauma and related symptoms, and provide guidelines to help.
Trauma is a stress response to an intense event that poses a threat to a child’s physical and psychological well being. Traumatic experiences may include natural disasters; witnessing or being a victim of physical, sexual or emotional violence; neglect; bullying; death or harm of a loved one or pet; school shooting; bombing; accidents; extreme poverty; or unpredictable parental behavior due to metal illness or addiction.
It is essential for caregivers to be aware that every child responds differently to each traumatic experience, depending on their developmental age. In addition, not every child experiencing a traumatic event exhibits trauma stress symptoms. Thumb suckling or bedwetting, disobedience, aggressive and withdrawal behaviors, extreme parental attachment, academic difficulties, physical aches and pains, impaired memory, difficulty concentrating or learning, poor self-esteem, depression and anxiousness, difficulty sleeping and eating disorders are a few symptoms common to children exposed to trauma.
Educators, parents and caregivers can provide meaningful support to children and youth to recover after a traumatic experience by following these tips:
- Learn and be aware of developmental triggers and responses to traumatic episodes. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network website provides great resources for caregivers.
- Be available; provide a consistent, safe environment; and reassure them emotionally and physically about their current safety.
- Encourage continued open conversations about their fears. Listen to uncomfortable dialogues and clarify misinformation. Communicate that you may not have answers to all their questions.
- Use relaxation techniques like slow breathing, listen to soothing music or chanting positive statements (“I am safe now, I am in control now”).
- Provide consistency at home by developing a regular routine for meals, playtime and bedtime.
- Encourage a positive view of self, by exposing your child to positive experiences, thereby building resiliency.
- If symptoms continue to persist, reach out to a mental health counselor with special training and experience working with children dealing with trauma.
- Everyone heals differently, so be patient during your child’s recovery.
