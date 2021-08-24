Howell Middle School Principal Jo Beth Jones has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 3 Outstanding Principal of the Year.
The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions.
Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 3 winner, Jones is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.
Jones, a sixth-year principal, has been part of Howell Middle School since 2010, where she started as an instructional coach. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, earning her Bachelor of Arts in government. She received her Master of Education in administration and supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“I'm honored to receive this recognition from TASSP,” said Jones. “The principalship is a collective effort, and so I credit the Howell leadership team, teachers, and staff for working so hard for our students and making our school such a special place.”
Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book titled "Texas Principals, Texas Heroes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.