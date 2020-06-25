Jo Beth Jones will continue to be the principal at Howell Middle School for the 2020-21 school year, according to a district news release.
Jones was previously selected as the executive director of talent acquisition, support and retention during the May board meeting, according to the news release.
“Upon careful thought and reflection, I’ve determined that my true calling is to serve the students and staff of Howell Middle School, especially during this challenging time,” Jones said in the release. “I am so proud and honored to help lead this amazing school.”
Jones has been the principal at Howell since 2016.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said in the release that Jones “is a tremendous leader and we are excited for the students, the staff and families at Howell.”
Tammy Nobles will now serve as the executive director of talent acquisition, support and retention for the district. Nobles previously served as the director of student services for the past 10 years.
“Words cannot express how blessed I feel to have served as the director of student services, assisting and supporting VISD students and their families,” Nobles said in the release. “I now consider it both an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to serve and support our outstanding VISD employees in my new role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.