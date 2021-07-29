The Victoria Independent School District will host in-person student registration at each of its campuses on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All parents or guardians who have not yet registered their student for the 2021-22 school year must complete the online registration as soon as possible. Registration is required to reserve a spot in a classroom and receive a class schedule.
Staff will be on-site with computers at students’ designated campuses to assist with online registration. All required documentation must be present for assistance.
If there has been a change of email or change of address since the completion of online registration, this must be updated with a new primary guardian email and a new proof of residency. This can be sent to your student’s school office or completed in-person at the campus.
To complete the online student registration, visit the district website's online student enrollment page.
If you have any questions about online student registration, please contact your campus office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.