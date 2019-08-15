Each of the school districts in Jackson County met state academic standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.
5 things to know how your district fared: Industrial ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Industrial ISD's STAAR scores are incredible, said Missy Klimitchek, director of curriculum and instruction. Looking at STAAR scores alone, all but one school scored an A, and that one school scored a B.
- Area that still needs improvement: The district is focusing on closing the gaps, academic growth and relative performance, Klimitchek said. With the new A-to-F system, the students are not scored for simply passing or not. They must make progress from one year to the next, she said, so the school district is taking an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to move everyone forward.
- Rating for closing the gaps: B
- Distinctions: Industrial Elementary West earned distinction in comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps, while Industrial Junior High earned distinction in science and postsecondary readiness. Industrial High School earned distinction in English language arts/reading, mathematics and science.
5 things to know how your district fared: Edna ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Seventh-grade writing improved most, going from 65% to 82%, said Robert O'Connor, superintendent.
- Area that still needs improvement: Edna ISD did not lose significant points from the previous year. Rather, O'Connor identified sixth-grade reading as the lowest passing average in the district even though it improved slightly. So, this area needs attention even though growth was made, he said.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Edna Junior High earned distinction in English language arts/reading, science, social studies and postsecondary readiness. Edna High School earned distinction in English language arts/reading, mathematics, science, social studies and comparative closing the gaps.
5 things to know how your district fared: Ganado ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: Ganado Elementary and Ganado High School improved, said John Hardwick, superintendent.
- Area that still needs improvement: Ganado Junior High reveals several areas of need that the district will address in its Campus Improvement Plan, he said. And districtwide, closing the gaps will be addressed, he said.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Ganado Elementary School earned distinction in English language arts/reading, comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps. Ganado High School earned distinction in comparative academic growth and postsecondary readiness.
