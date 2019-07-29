Q: My company would like to hire several part-time workers this fall. What’s the best way to let University of Houston-Victoria students know about these positions?
A: Many new and returning University of Houston-Victoria students will be looking for part-time work when they arrive in Victoria for the start of the fall semester.
The most convenient way to get the word out about part-time job openings is by signing up for a table at the university’s annual Part-Time Job Fair. The free fair will take place 2-5 p.m. Aug. 27 and will be at an on-campus location to be determined.
The job fair has been a popular event since 2010 when the university first admitted freshmen and sophomores. It’s one of the biggest Career Services events of the year, with about 215 students participating in 2018, said Michael Wilkinson, UHV senior director of Student Services and Judicial Affairs.
“Companies are interested in hiring our students,” he said. “The fair is an ideal time for students and employers to make those connections.”
While the Aug. 27 fair is devoted to part-time employment, it also offers students a chance to start networking and get a feel for internship or full-time job opportunities. Wilkinson recommends that students bring resumes and dress professionally.
“It’s never too early for students to get in front of employers,” he said. “Students can take advantage of the opportunity to visit with company representatives and find out more about the kinds of jobs they have and careers they offer. Likewise, employers can get an idea of students’ skills and start getting to know potential job prospects.”
A variety of employers are registered to participate in the event, Wilkinson said. Among the companies that have signed up are Fastenal, Diamond Fiberglass, the city of Victoria, Waitr and Performance Food Service.
“We’ve received really positive feedback about this event,” he said. “One business said it was the best event we’ve ever had. We’re hoping to build on that again this year.”
There is no cost for companies to have a booth at the job fair, but registration is required. To participate, go to uhv.edu/career-services and register for Jobs for Jags or contact Career Services manager Amy Hatmaker at 361-570-4378 or hatmakera@uhv.edu. The deadline to register is Aug. 19. Tables and Wi-Fi will be provided for each business.
Jobs for Jags presents job and internship opportunities for students. The platform has built-in job search features like career videos, networking, practice interview modules, interview tips and more.
